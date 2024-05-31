Jainco Projects (India) standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.14 crore

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.43% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Jainco Projects (India) rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.140.210.220.2871.4361.9022.7350.000.100.080.050.090.060.0100.010.060.0100.01