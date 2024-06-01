Jaipan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.65% to Rs 7.32 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 42.48% to Rs 22.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net loss of Jaipan Industries reported to Rs 10.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.65% to Rs 7.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.