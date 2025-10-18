Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 15.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Sales decline 1.45% to Rs 227.20 crore

Net profit of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers declined 15.58% to Rs 27.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.45% to Rs 227.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 230.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales227.20230.54 -1 OPM %40.7737.12 -PBDT44.0450.65 -13 PBT37.5345.03 -17 NP27.9033.05 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

