Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 15.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.45% to Rs 227.20 croreNet profit of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers declined 15.58% to Rs 27.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.45% to Rs 227.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 230.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales227.20230.54 -1 OPM %40.7737.12 -PBDT44.0450.65 -13 PBT37.5345.03 -17 NP27.9033.05 -16
