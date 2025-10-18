Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 03:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 10.01% in the September 2025 quarter

HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 10.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 4.81% to Rs 86993.84 crore

Net profit of HDFC Bank rose 10.01% to Rs 19610.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17825.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 4.81% to Rs 86993.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 83001.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income86993.8483001.72 5 OPM %48.0937.26 -PBDT26658.8923968.42 11 PBT26658.8923968.42 11 NP19610.6717825.91 10

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

