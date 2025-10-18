Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit rises 75.23% in the September 2025 quarter

UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit rises 75.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales rise 20.33% to Rs 19606.93 crore

Net profit of UltraTech Cement rose 75.23% to Rs 1231.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 702.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 19606.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16294.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales19606.9316294.42 20 OPM %15.7512.43 -PBDT2803.511858.97 51 PBT1655.83879.30 88 NP1231.58702.82 75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 8.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 8.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sonam standalone net profit declines 32.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Sonam standalone net profit declines 32.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Panchmahal Steel standalone net profit declines 69.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Panchmahal Steel standalone net profit declines 69.10% in the September 2025 quarter

SML ISUZU standalone net profit declines 3.44% in the September 2025 quarter

SML ISUZU standalone net profit declines 3.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Bhageria Industries consolidated net profit rises 80.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Bhageria Industries consolidated net profit rises 80.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon