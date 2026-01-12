Monday, January 12, 2026 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 257.65, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.41% in last one year as compared to a 11.35% rally in NIFTY and a 5.09% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 257.65, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25705.2. The Sensex is at 83596.42, up 0.02%.Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has lost around 1.74% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34409.3, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 62.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 101.03 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 257.85, down 0.35% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd tumbled 10.41% in last one year as compared to a 11.35% rally in NIFTY and a 5.09% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 15.58 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

