Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 257.65, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25705.2. The Sensex is at 83596.42, up 0.02%.Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has lost around 1.74% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34409.3, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 62.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 101.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.58 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

