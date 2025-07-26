Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 9.19% to Rs 3269.45 croreNet profit of Jammu and Kashmir Bank rose 15.78% to Rs 484.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 418.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 9.19% to Rs 3269.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2994.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income3269.452994.36 9 OPM %67.5668.14 -PBDT659.36613.72 7 PBT659.36613.72 7 NP484.53418.50 16
