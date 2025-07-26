Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rose Merc. reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.85 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Rose Merc. reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.85 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 9120.83% to Rs 22.13 crore

Net profit of Rose Merc. reported to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9120.83% to Rs 22.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales22.130.24 9121 OPM %30.23-170.83 -PBDT6.35-0.40 LP PBT6.31-0.41 LP NP1.85-0.41 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit declines 26.15% in the June 2025 quarter

The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit declines 26.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit rises 21.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit rises 21.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit rises 810.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit rises 810.47% in the June 2025 quarter

GRP consolidated net profit declines 59.95% in the June 2025 quarter

GRP consolidated net profit declines 59.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Orient Cement standalone net profit rises 459.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Orient Cement standalone net profit rises 459.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon