The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit declines 26.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.00% to Rs 70.10 croreNet profit of The Investment Trust of India declined 26.15% to Rs 9.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.00% to Rs 70.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 70.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales70.1070.81 -1 OPM %25.1529.59 -PBDT15.7420.08 -22 PBT13.1317.53 -25 NP9.1512.39 -26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content