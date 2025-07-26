GRP consolidated net profit declines 59.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.94% to Rs 123.75 croreNet profit of GRP declined 59.95% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.94% to Rs 123.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 126.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales123.75126.20 -2 OPM %8.0210.12 -PBDT7.4711.15 -33 PBT3.227.31 -56 NP1.754.37 -60
