Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit rises 810.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.02% to Rs 25921.76 croreNet profit of Steel Authority of India rose 810.47% to Rs 744.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 81.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.02% to Rs 25921.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23997.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales25921.7623997.81 8 OPM %10.689.25 -PBDT2409.301812.16 33 PBT967.81409.85 136 NP744.5881.78 810
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content