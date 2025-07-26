Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit rises 21.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.44% to Rs 258.51 croreNet profit of Ajmera Realty & Infra India rose 21.79% to Rs 38.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.44% to Rs 258.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 193.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales258.51193.73 33 OPM %30.2633.20 -PBDT58.3043.81 33 PBT57.2042.94 33 NP38.2831.43 22
