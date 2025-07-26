Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit rises 21.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit rises 21.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 33.44% to Rs 258.51 crore

Net profit of Ajmera Realty & Infra India rose 21.79% to Rs 38.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.44% to Rs 258.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 193.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales258.51193.73 33 OPM %30.2633.20 -PBDT58.3043.81 33 PBT57.2042.94 33 NP38.2831.43 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit rises 810.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit rises 810.47% in the June 2025 quarter

GRP consolidated net profit declines 59.95% in the June 2025 quarter

GRP consolidated net profit declines 59.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Orient Cement standalone net profit rises 459.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Orient Cement standalone net profit rises 459.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Indo-City Infotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Indo-City Infotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Petronet LNG consolidated net profit declines 23.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Petronet LNG consolidated net profit declines 23.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon