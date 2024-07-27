Sumitomo Chemical India consolidated net profit rises 105.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.83% to Rs 838.89 crore

Net profit of Sumitomo Chemical India rose 105.38% to Rs 126.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.83% to Rs 838.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 724.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.838.89724.2419.2011.13185.9296.83171.0683.30126.6861.68