Japan Market closes lower ahead of US data

Image

Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Japan share market finished session in negative territory on Tuesday, 12 March 2024, as risk sentiments dampened on tracking soft lead from Wall Street overnight amid cautious ahead of US consumer inflation data, with shares in chip-related and bank & insurance companies leading declines.
However, market losses were trimmed late in the morning after the dollar rallied against the yen, raising prospects of higher earnings for exporters when repatriating overseas profits.
Investors in Tokyo took cues from losses across global markets ahead of US inflation data that could provide fresh clues for future Federal Reserve policy. Investors are also paying close attention to the Bank of Japan's policy meeting next week, with growing speculation it could end its negative interest rate policy.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index was down 22.98 points, or 0.06%, to 38,797.41. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dropped 9.59 points, 0.36%, to 2,657.24.
Total 17 of 33 TSE sectors declined, with Banks, Insurance, Wholesale Trade, Precision Instruments, and Fishery, Agriculture & Forestry issues being notable losers, while Pulp & Paper, Electric Power & Gas, Pulp & Paper. insurance, Banks, Oil & Coal Products, and Textiles & Apparels issues were notable gainers.
Shares of chip-related and technology companies declined after the U.S. Nasdaq index and a key semiconductor-related index both posted falls overnight.
CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen depreciated to 147 range against greenback on Tuesday, The yen was last quoted at 147.50 against greenback, depreciated from 146.73 on Monday.
First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

