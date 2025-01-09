Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan's Nikkei down 0.94%

Japan's Nikkei down 0.94%

Image

Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Japanese markets fell sharply after data showed Japanese workers' base salaries saw their largest increase in 32 years, potentially paving the way for the central bank to raise interest rates this month.

The Nikkei average fell 0.94 percent to 39,605.09 while the broader Topix index settled 1.23 percent lower at 2,735.92.

Tech stocks such as Advantest and Tokyo Electron lost around 2 percent after reports suggested the Biden administration plans one additional round of restrictions on the export of artificial intelligence chips.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

