Japan's Nikkei down 0.94%

Japanese markets fell sharply after data showed Japanese workers' base salaries saw their largest increase in 32 years, potentially paving the way for the central bank to raise interest rates this month.
The Nikkei average fell 0.94 percent to 39,605.09 while the broader Topix index settled 1.23 percent lower at 2,735.92.
Tech stocks such as Advantest and Tokyo Electron lost around 2 percent after reports suggested the Biden administration plans one additional round of restrictions on the export of artificial intelligence chips.
