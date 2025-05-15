Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 05:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japan's Nikkei slips 0.88%

Japan's Nikkei slips 0.88%



Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 335 points or 0.88 percent to close at 37,793.00. The day's trading range was between 37,621 and 37,863.5.

Taiyo Yuden gained 6.8 percent followed by Aozora Bank that gained 5.8 percent. Haseko, Keisei Electric Railway and Yokohama Rubber, all rallied more than 4 percent.

Rakuten plunged 8.8 percent. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma also lost 6 percent. Eisai slipped 5.5 percent followed by Mitsubishi Materials Corp and Dai-chi Life that declined more than 4 percent.

First Published: May 15 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

