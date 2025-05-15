Japan's Nikkei slips 0.88%

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 335 points or 0.88 percent to close at 37,793.00. The day's trading range was between 37,621 and 37,863.5.
Taiyo Yuden gained 6.8 percent followed by Aozora Bank that gained 5.8 percent. Haseko, Keisei Electric Railway and Yokohama Rubber, all rallied more than 4 percent.
Rakuten plunged 8.8 percent. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma also lost 6 percent. Eisai slipped 5.5 percent followed by Mitsubishi Materials Corp and Dai-chi Life that declined more than 4 percent.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content