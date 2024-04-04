Japan Stocks gain on bargain hunting

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index surged by 321.29 points, or 0.81%, to finish at 39,773.14. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange added 25.49 points, 0.94%, to 2,732.00.

Total 29 of 33 TSE sectors closed higher, with Electric Power & Gas being top performer, rising 3.5%, followed by Nonferrous Metals (up 2.9%). Mining (up 2.5%), and Insurance (up 1.77%), while banks was top performer, falling 1.43%, followed by iron & steel (down 0.5%).

CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen moved narrowly in the upper 151 range against greenback, as traders remained cautious about a possible yen-buying intervention by Japanese authorities if the dollar rises toward around the 152 yen.

Japan stock market finished session firmly in positive territory on Thursday, 04 April 2024, as investors scooped up shares that had been battered a day earlier, with electric power & gas, nonferrous metals, mining, metal products, and insurance stocks leading gains.