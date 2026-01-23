Innova Captab consolidated net profit rises 23.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.29% to Rs 450.29 crore

Net profit of Innova Captab rose 23.25% to Rs 42.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 42.29% to Rs 450.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 316.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.450.29316.4615.4114.7167.1050.7255.6845.5942.1534.20

