Sterlite Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 25.95% to Rs 1257.00 croreNet Loss of Sterlite Technologies reported to Rs 17.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 24.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.95% to Rs 1257.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 998.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1257.00998.00 26 OPM %9.5510.62 -PBDT73.0053.00 38 PBT-6.00-27.00 78 NP-17.00-24.00 29
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 3:51 PM IST