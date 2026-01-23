Friday, January 23, 2026 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterlite Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sterlite Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales rise 25.95% to Rs 1257.00 crore

Net Loss of Sterlite Technologies reported to Rs 17.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 24.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.95% to Rs 1257.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 998.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1257.00998.00 26 OPM %9.5510.62 -PBDT73.0053.00 38 PBT-6.00-27.00 78 NP-17.00-24.00 29

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

