Atul consolidated net profit rises 47.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.07% to Rs 1573.62 crore

Net profit of Atul rose 47.82% to Rs 160.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 108.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.07% to Rs 1573.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1416.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1573.621416.8315.7015.81283.28238.83203.48157.84160.74108.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News