Atul consolidated net profit rises 47.82% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 11.07% to Rs 1573.62 croreNet profit of Atul rose 47.82% to Rs 160.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 108.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.07% to Rs 1573.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1416.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1573.621416.83 11 OPM %15.7015.81 -PBDT283.28238.83 19 PBT203.48157.84 29 NP160.74108.74 48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Paras Defence and Space Technologies consolidated net profit rises 21.08% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 3:51 PM IST