Japanese markets eked out modest gains after trade data

Japanese markets eked out modest gains after trade data

Image

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Japanese markets eked out modest gains after data showed the country's trade balance grew much more than expected in November, lifted by a 6.1 percent year on year rise in exports.

Separate data revealed that Japan's core machinery orders, which exclude volatile sectors such as ships and electric power, jumped 7 percent month-over-month in October.

The Nikkei average edged up by 0.26 percent to 49,512.98, rebounding from a two-week low hit in the previous session before the Bank of Japan's rate decision due this week.

The broader Topix index finished marginally lower at 3,369.39. Tech shares followed their U.S. peers higher, with Advantest and Tokyo Electron rising over 1 percent each. Robot maker Fanuc surged 2.1 percent.

 

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

