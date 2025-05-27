Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 03:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japanese markets end higher as yen weakened

Japanese markets end higher as yen weakened

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Japanese markets reversed course to end higher as the yen weakened and yields fell on super long-dated bonds ahead of a bond auction, with media reports suggesting that the finance ministry might issue fewer super-long bonds.

The Nikkei average rose 0.51 percent to 37,724.11 while the broader Topix index settled 0.64 percent higher at 2,769.49. Recruit Holdings, Sony and SoftBank Group all gained around 2 percent.

First Published: May 27 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

