China's benchmark slips 0.18%

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Asian shares fluctuated before ending mixed on Tuesday as investors awaited new tariff updates and assessed the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's policies on global growth. Investors also reacted to rising Covid-19 cases across Southeast Asia.

The dollar drifted lower due to fiscal and trade jitters while gold eased from a two-week high and oil was little changed in Asian trade.

China's Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.18 percent to 3,340.69 despite industrial firms reporting faster profit growth in April. EV maker BYD fell 2.3 percent to extend losses from the previous session after announcing steep discounts across several models.

 

The yuan slipped against the dollar despite reports that the People's Bank of China has asked major lenders to raise the share of yuan when facilitating cross-border trade.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.43 percent at 23,381.99, reversing early losses ahead of upcoming China PMI data.

Moody's has affirmed China's A1 sovereign credit rating with a negative outlook but flagged risks from weak consumption and trade war volatility.

Bondada Engineering secures Rs 204 cr LoA from TGGENCO

Shriram Properties sizzles after Q4 PAT zooms 137% to Rs 48 cr

Sagility India Q4 PAT soars 128% YoY to Rs 183 cr

Indices trade with major losses; oil & gas shares decline

US dollar index sees modest gains to crawl back above 99 mark

First Published: May 27 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

