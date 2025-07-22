Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 04:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Schloss Bangalore reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.77 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Schloss Bangalore reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.77 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Sales rise 20.40% to Rs 274.79 crore

Net profit of Schloss Bangalore reported to Rs 8.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 74.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.40% to Rs 274.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 228.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales274.79228.24 20 OPM %36.9129.07 -PBDT42.05-40.57 LP PBT15.68-78.95 LP NP8.77-74.99 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

