Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 04:02 PM IST
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VST Inds Q1 PAT rise 5% YoY to Rs 56 cr

VST Inds Q1 PAT rise 5% YoY to Rs 56 cr

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

VST Industries reported a 4.76% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 56.13 crore, despite a 7.29% drop in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 297.90 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax rose 5.13% to Rs 75.99 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 72.28 crore posted in the year-ago period.

Total expenses declined 3.25% to Rs 348.94 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 360.66 crore in Q1 FY25. The employee benefits expense was at Rs 33.39 crore (down 7.84% YoY), and the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 145.64 crore (down 7.3% YoY) during the period under review.

 

VST Industries manufactures and distributes cigarettes and tobacco products.

Shares of VST Industries fell 3.33% to Rs 283.20 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

