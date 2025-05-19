Monday, May 19, 2025 | 03:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shipping Corp Q4 PAT drops 40% YoY to Rs 185 cr

Shipping Corp Q4 PAT drops 40% YoY to Rs 185 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Shipping Corporation of India reported 39.74% decline in consolidated net profit of Rs 185.14 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 307.28 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 6.18% YoY to Rs 1,325.19 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 171.34 crore in Q4 FY25, down 28.32%, compared to Rs 239.05 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses decreased 3.45% YoY to Rs 1,242.05 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of service rendered stood at Rs 713.23 crore (down 10.82% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 163.41 crore (up 12.64% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 38.81 crore (down 4.05% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On segmental front, revenue from Liner stood at Rs 238.62 crore (up 32.16% YoY), revenue from bulk carriers stood at Rs 99.89 crore (down 45.85% YoY), revenue from tankers stood at Rs 927.51 crore (down 5.25% YoY) and revenue from technical & offshore stood at Rs 65.05 crore (down 19.21% YoY), during the quarter.

On full year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 24.24% to Rs 843.58 crore on 11.08% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,605.83 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Also Read

Vijay Shah, Sofiya Qureshi

'You should be shameful': SC slams minister for Col Sofiya Qureshi remark

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Stock market close highlights: Sensex sheds 271pts; Nifty at 24,944; IT, FMCG drag; PSB, Realty gain

Rain, Bengaluru Rains, Spawn cyclone, Karnataka Rains

Bengaluru weather: IMD issues yellow alert, heavy rainfall expected today

Jama Masjid, Sambhal

LIVE news updates: Allahabad HC junks plea over survey of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal

Indian student, america, US

F-1 visa denied? Hacks Indian students need to crack the US student visa

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 6.59 per equity share, subject to the approval of shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). If approved, the dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval at the AGM.

The Shipping Corporation of India (SCIL) is a national carrier, with the Government of India (GoI) holding 63.75% of the equity as on 31 March 2025. SCIL is the largest Indian shipping company in terms of capacity with a diversified fleet profile. The company is diversified in terms of its business segments, namely, crude oil/product tankers, dry bulk, offshore services, and container operations. The company also has a presence in passenger vessels, chemicals and gas transportation.

The counter declined 1.14% to Rs 186.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dodla Dairy gains as Q4 PAT climbs 45% YoY to Rs 68 cr

Dodla Dairy gains as Q4 PAT climbs 45% YoY to Rs 68 cr

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Nelcast Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nelcast Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at Graphite India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Graphite India Ltd counter

Board of Kaveri Seed Company approves acquisition of balance stake in Aditya Agritech

Board of Kaveri Seed Company approves acquisition of balance stake in Aditya Agritech

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerVodafone idea share dropDelhi weather TodayAccretion Pharma IPO Allotment TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon