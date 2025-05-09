Friday, May 09, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japanese markets led regional gains, Nikkei up 1.56%

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
Japanese markets led regional gains to hit over one-month high on optimism around ongoing trade talks with the U.S.

The Nikkei average jumped 1.56 percent to 37,503.33 while the broader Topix index settled 1.29 percent higher at 2,733.49. Automakers Toyota, Honda and Nissan climbed 2-3 percent.

Japan's leading index decreased less than expected in March to the lowest level in four months, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped to 107.7 in March from 108.2 in February.

First Published: May 09 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

