Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Perfectpac standalone net profit declines 40.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Perfectpac standalone net profit declines 40.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Sales rise 13.09% to Rs 31.61 crore

Net profit of Perfectpac declined 40.87% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.09% to Rs 31.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.85% to Rs 3.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.20% to Rs 113.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 101.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales31.6127.95 13 113.46101.12 12 OPM %4.876.65 -5.677.07 - PBDT1.532.06 -26 6.467.28 -11 PBT0.951.55 -39 4.255.24 -19 NP0.681.15 -41 3.153.98 -21

First Published: May 09 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

