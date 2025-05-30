Japanese markets loose ground over economic data

Japanese markets lost ground as the yen extended gains against a basket of rivals after the release of hot Tokyo inflation data, which boosted the odds of a rate hike in June.
Investors also digested other important data on factory output, retail sales and unemployment. The Nikkei average fell 1.22 percent to 37,965.10, while the broader Topix index settled 0.37 percent lower at 2,801.57.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content