Friday, May 30, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets loose ground over economic data

Japanese markets loose ground over economic data

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Japanese markets lost ground as the yen extended gains against a basket of rivals after the release of hot Tokyo inflation data, which boosted the odds of a rate hike in June.

Investors also digested other important data on factory output, retail sales and unemployment. The Nikkei average fell 1.22 percent to 37,965.10, while the broader Topix index settled 0.37 percent lower at 2,801.57.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Chinese shares end lower over tariff uncertainty

Chinese shares end lower over tariff uncertainty

Benchmarks tread water amid global jitters; Nifty holds 24,750

Benchmarks tread water amid global jitters; Nifty holds 24,750

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 2.88%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 2.88%

Sensex dips 182 pts, Nifty settles at 24,750 ahead of domestic GDP data

Sensex dips 182 pts, Nifty settles at 24,750 ahead of domestic GDP data

Dynamic Cables gains after board declares 1:1 bonus issue

Dynamic Cables gains after board declares 1:1 bonus issue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon