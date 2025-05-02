Friday, May 02, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japanese shares rise sharply

Japanese shares rise sharply

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Asian stocks advanced on Friday after China said it's evaluating the possibility of trade talks with the United States, raising hopes of trade war de-escalation.

Regional trading volumes were muted as mainland Chinese markets remained closed for Labour Day.

The dollar dipped ahead of U.S. payrolls data while gold recovered from a two-week low but was set for a weekly drop. Oil ticked higher after a fresh threat of U.S. sanctions against Iranian flows.

Japanese markets rose sharply, with exporters rising on a weaker yen after the Bank of Japan trimmed its growth and inflation forecasts.

Sentiment was also boosted by positive comments from Japan's chief trade negotiator. The Nikkei average climbed 1.04 percent to 36,830.69 while the broader Topix index settled 0.31 percent higher at 2,687.78.

 

Laxmi Organic's Site 1 at Mahad to undergo scheduled shutdown

Board of Fedbank Financial Services appoints Chief Risk Officer

Hexaware Technologies inaugurates new UK HQ in London

Ami Organics jumps after Q4 PAT soars to Rs 627 cr

Eicher Motors CV sales climb 27% YoY in April'25

First Published: May 02 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

