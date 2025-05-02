Friday, May 02, 2025 | 03:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Laxmi Organic's Site 1 at Mahad to undergo scheduled shutdown

Laxmi Organic's Site 1 at Mahad to undergo scheduled shutdown

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

From 14 May to 28 May 2025

Laxmi Organic Industries announced that the company's Site 1 producing chemical products under Essentials Business Unit located at Mahad Industrial Area, MIDC, Raigad 402 309, Maharashtra, India, will be undergoing a Scheduled Annual Boiler Shutdown from May 14, 2025 until 28 May 2025. The Company's supply chain and sales teams have taken appropriate measures to ensure continuity of deliveries to the extent possible. However, during the shutdown period, product availability may be limited.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Latent View appoints director

Board of Latent View appoints director

Reliance NU Suntech signs landmark PPA with SECI

Reliance NU Suntech signs landmark PPA with SECI

NMDC iron ore production jumps 15% YoY in April'25

NMDC iron ore production jumps 15% YoY in April'25

Japanese shares rise sharply

Japanese shares rise sharply

Board of Fedbank Financial Services appoints Chief Risk Officer

Board of Fedbank Financial Services appoints Chief Risk Officer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon