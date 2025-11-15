Jash Engineering consolidated net profit declines 30.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.87% to Rs 157.54 croreNet profit of Jash Engineering declined 30.29% to Rs 11.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.87% to Rs 157.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 139.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales157.54139.58 13 OPM %12.8517.57 -PBDT18.9725.79 -26 PBT14.0922.39 -37 NP11.1616.01 -30
