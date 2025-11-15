Niraj Cement Structurals consolidated net profit rises 124.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.37% to Rs 171.74 croreNet profit of Niraj Cement Structurals rose 124.74% to Rs 8.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.37% to Rs 171.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 138.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales171.74138.09 24 OPM %5.613.80 -PBDT11.856.22 91 PBT11.235.65 99 NP8.813.92 125
