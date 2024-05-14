Business Standard
Jay Bharat Maruti consolidated net profit declines 21.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 11.18% to Rs 598.10 crore
Net profit of Jay Bharat Maruti declined 21.69% to Rs 11.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.18% to Rs 598.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 673.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.01% to Rs 32.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.22% to Rs 2292.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2344.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales598.10673.36 -11 2292.112344.20 -2 OPM %7.237.63 -7.267.39 - PBDT36.2642.32 -14 131.88138.56 -5 PBT15.3922.01 -30 47.5558.49 -19 NP11.2314.34 -22 32.2137.90 -15
First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

