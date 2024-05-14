Eiko Lifesciences standalone net profit rises 10.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.47% to Rs 8.40 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 2.60% to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.46% to Rs 27.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Eiko Lifesciences rose 10.71% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.47% to Rs 8.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.8.406.5927.9318.326.075.465.735.240.600.541.641.660.420.380.981.030.310.280.750.77