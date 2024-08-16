Jayant Agro Organics consolidated net profit rises 45.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.05% to Rs 716.32 crore

Net profit of Jayant Agro Organics rose 45.92% to Rs 15.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.05% to Rs 716.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 555.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.716.32555.074.323.7625.7619.2021.0515.6615.5710.67