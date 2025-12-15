Monday, December 15, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jayant Infratech hits the roof after bagging order worth Rs 41 cr from Central Railway

Jayant Infratech hits the roof after bagging order worth Rs 41 cr from Central Railway

Image

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Jayant Infratech hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 89.25 after securing a domestic contract worth approximately Rs 40.55 crore from Central Railway.

The order involves the supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of conversion of existing unregulated 25 KV AC Overhead Equipment (OHE) to regulated OHE in the KalyanKarjat section (109 TKM) of Mumbai division.

The project is scheduled for completion by 11th December 2027. The promoters and promoter group companies have no interest in the awarding entity, and the contract does not constitute a related party transaction.

Jayant Infratech specializes in the design, supply, and commissioning of 25KV, 50Hz single phase traction overhead equipment, playing a vital role in the electrification of new and existing railway lines.

 

The companys standalone net profit jumped 59.86% to Rs 4.54 crore despite 0.94% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 54.62 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nara Brahmani wins 2025 Business Today's Most Powerful Women in Business Award

Nara Brahmani wins 2025 Business Today's Most Powerful Women in Business Award

Nifty below 26,050; media shares advance

Nifty below 26,050; media shares advance

Wheels India climbs on technical assistance agreement for alloy wheel business

Wheels India climbs on technical assistance agreement for alloy wheel business

TV Vision Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

TV Vision Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nephrocare Health Services IPO ends with subscription of 13.96 times

Nephrocare Health Services IPO ends with subscription of 13.96 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOPark Medi World IPODigital Ad FraudBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon