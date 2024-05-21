Business Standard
Jayatma Enterprises standalone net profit rises 62.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.14 crore
Net profit of Jayatma Enterprises rose 62.50% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.67% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.140.14 0 0.550.55 0 OPM %7.14-21.43 --60.0027.27 - PBDT0.220.06 267 0.760.39 95 PBT0.200.05 300 0.690.34 103 NP0.130.08 63 0.510.36 42
First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

