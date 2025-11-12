Jaykay Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 1921.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 104.71% to Rs 63.07 croreNet profit of Jaykay Enterprises rose 1921.43% to Rs 8.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 104.71% to Rs 63.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales63.0730.81 105 OPM %17.494.51 -PBDT14.712.16 581 PBT10.661.10 869 NP8.490.42 1921
