Buy Right Impex standalone net profit rises 433.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.50 croreNet profit of Buy Right Impex rose 433.33% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.500 0 OPM %82.000 -PBDT0.640.12 433 PBT0.640.12 433 NP0.480.09 433
