Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit rises 28.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.78% to Rs 490.50 croreNet profit of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) rose 28.71% to Rs 49.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.78% to Rs 490.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 463.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales490.50463.71 6 OPM %16.6414.90 -PBDT92.3779.15 17 PBT70.0157.21 22 NP49.2238.24 29
