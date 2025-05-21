Gujarat Inject (Kerala) standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.77% to Rs 4.24 croreNet profit of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.77% to Rs 4.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 1175.00% to Rs 1.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 229.02% to Rs 19.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.245.42 -22 19.055.79 229 OPM %2.120.92 -5.670.69 - PBDT0.100.05 100 1.260.10 1160 PBT0.100.05 100 1.260.10 1160 NP0.070.04 75 1.020.08 1175
