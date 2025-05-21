Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 09:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gulshan Polyols consolidated net profit rises 6.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Gulshan Polyols consolidated net profit rises 6.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 26.95% to Rs 514.88 crore

Net profit of Gulshan Polyols rose 6.53% to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.95% to Rs 514.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 405.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.91% to Rs 24.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.57% to Rs 2019.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1377.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales514.88405.59 27 2019.681377.98 47 OPM %5.614.76 -4.724.21 - PBDT20.8817.21 21 71.8160.17 19 PBT10.528.43 25 34.4327.80 24 NP7.016.58 7 24.6717.76 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mahaveer Infoway reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mahaveer Infoway reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Emami Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 85.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Emami Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 85.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Comfort Intech standalone net profit declines 16.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Comfort Intech standalone net profit declines 16.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 165.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 165.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Infra Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Infra Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks to buy todayBelrise Industries IPOBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon