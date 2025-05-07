Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jindal Drilling receives notification of award from ONGC

Jindal Drilling receives notification of award from ONGC

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Jindal Drilling & Industries announced that Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has issued Notification of Award to the Company for deployment of rig Jindal Explorer on its subsequent contract for a period of 3 years at Effective Day Rate (EDR) of USD 35,138.71.

The current contract of Rig Jindal Explorer with ONGC is expected to conclude in Q1 FY26 and subsequent contract is expected to commence in Q3 FY26.

First Published: May 07 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

