Jindal Poly Films consolidated net profit rises 72.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.26% to Rs 1233.08 croreNet profit of Jindal Poly Films rose 72.15% to Rs 168.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 97.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 48.26% to Rs 1233.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 831.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1233.08831.71 48 OPM %2.871.53 -PBDT152.76182.75 -16 PBT98.10132.70 -26 NP168.0997.64 72
