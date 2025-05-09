Jindal Stainless consolidated net profit rises 18.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.87% to Rs 10198.32 croreNet profit of Jindal Stainless rose 18.02% to Rs 590.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 500.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.87% to Rs 10198.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9454.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.67% to Rs 2505.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2713.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.94% to Rs 39312.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 38562.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales10198.329454.02 8 39312.2138562.47 2 OPM %10.1310.95 -11.7612.20 - PBDT977.04936.90 4 4302.144372.15 -2 PBT735.81703.55 5 3346.023493.32 -4 NP590.99500.74 18 2505.202713.21 -8
