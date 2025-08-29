Friday, August 29, 2025 | 03:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G-sec yields firmed up, average term premium edges up

G-sec yields firmed up, average term premium edges up

Image

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
RBI stated in its latest monthly update that 10-year G-sec yields firmed up during mid-July to early August, amidst uncertainties over India-US trade negotiations and receding expectations of further monetary policy easing. Following the announcement of S&Ps upgrade of Indias sovereign rating on August 14, 2025 the 10-year G-sec yields eased briefly. Thereafter, yields hardened during the third week of August. The average term premium (the difference between the 10-year G-sec yield and the 91-day treasury bill yield) increased by 3 bps during July 16 to August 21, 2025 as compared to June 16 to July 15, 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mutual Fund investor accounts have grown nearly six times since Dec-14

Mutual Fund investor accounts have grown nearly six times since Dec-14

RBI says environment conducive for holding up aggregate demand

RBI says environment conducive for holding up aggregate demand

Indian economy remains resilient, consumer sentiments show improved optimism

Indian economy remains resilient, consumer sentiments show improved optimism

High frequency indicators of domestic economic activity showed mixed trend in July says RBI

High frequency indicators of domestic economic activity showed mixed trend in July says RBI

Rating upgrade by S&P bodes well for capital inflows and sovereign yields: RBI Bulletin

Rating upgrade by S&P bodes well for capital inflows and sovereign yields: RBI Bulletin

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon