VA Tech WABAG jumps on securing large BPCL water treatment order

VA Tech WABAG surged 3.85% after the company said that it has secured a large domestic order from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) for advanced water treatment facilities at the Bina Petchem and Refinery Expansion Project in Bina, Madhya Pradesh.

The order falls under the Large category domestically, valued between Rs 250600 crore.

The order covers a comprehensive Water Block Package, including a Raw Water Treatment Plant (RWTP), a Reverse Osmosis-based Demineralization Plant (RODMP), and a Zero Liquid Discharge Plant (ZLDP) for the BPCL Bina refinery.

WABAG will undertake the design, engineering, procurement, construction, installation, testing, and commissioning (EPC) of the facilities. The project is expected to be completed over a 22-month period.

Commenting on the development, S Natrajan, Head Sales & Marketing, India Cluster, said, "We are delighted to receive this Large industrial water treatment order, including a ZLD solution from BPCL, and sincerely thank them for the confidence reposed in WABAGs technological expertise and execution capabilities. This award further reinforces WABAGs leadership position in the Oil & Gas sector and underscores our strong track record in delivering complex, technology-intensive water projects. We remain fully committed to executing this state-of-the-art project to the highest standards of quality, reliability, and operational performance."

Va Tech Wabag is engaged in the business of the water treatment field. Its principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction, and operational management of drinking water, wastewater treatment, industrial water treatment, and desalination plants. The company reported standalone net profit surged 22.05% to Rs 70.3 crore on a 12.51% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 690 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation is a public sector company which is engaged in the business of refining crude oil and marketing petroleum products. The company reported a 168.74% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 6,442.53 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 2,397.23 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Net sales (excluding excise duty) rose 2.09% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,04,912.47 crore in the September 2025 quarter.

Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation rose 0.28% to Rs 359.65 on the BSE.

