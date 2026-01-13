Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 29.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.18% to Rs 289.62 crore

Net profit of Anand Rathi Wealth rose 29.64% to Rs 99.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 77.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.18% to Rs 289.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 237.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.289.62237.0445.3845.17143.97110.60135.33104.0799.8577.02

