Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Puretrop Fruits reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.71 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Puretrop Fruits reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.71 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 33.32% to Rs 26.37 crore

Net profit of Puretrop Fruits reported to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.32% to Rs 26.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales26.3719.78 33 OPM %13.88-15.98 -PBDT4.69-3.22 LP PBT3.35-4.57 LP NP2.71-1.69 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Anand Rathi Wealth standalone net profit rises 31.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Anand Rathi Wealth standalone net profit rises 31.85% in the December 2025 quarter

HCL Technologies consolidated net profit declines 11.22% in the December 2025 quarter

HCL Technologies consolidated net profit declines 11.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Lotus Chocolate Company standalone net profit declines 96.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Lotus Chocolate Company standalone net profit declines 96.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit declines 9.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit declines 9.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyLohri School HolidayBharat Coking Coal India IPOMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayApple Google Gemini DealIMD Cold Wave Read WarningTrump Iran Tariffs Sanctions