Puretrop Fruits reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.71 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.32% to Rs 26.37 crore

Net profit of Puretrop Fruits reported to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.32% to Rs 26.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.26.3719.7813.88-15.984.69-3.223.35-4.572.71-1.69

